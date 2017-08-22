The Upstart Crow will hold open auditions for Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at The Upstart Crow Studio, 2131 Arapahoe Ave. Unit A, in Boulder at 7:30 pm. Under Milk Wood was written as a radio play with roles for about 17 women and 21 men. There will be heavy doubling of roles: 4 or 5 women; 7 or 8 men. All the roles will be about the same size. All ages and ethnicities are welcome.

Please bring a resume to auditions and prepare a one-minute reading from a similar play. It doesn’t need to be memorized. Expect cold readings from the script, as well. Shows are usually cast the night of auditions.

Rehearsals begin Monday, October 30, 2017. Performances are Thursdays – Sundays, December 7–17, 2017 in the Carsen Theatre at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. All actors are paid a small stipend.

For more information, visit http://www.theupstartcrow.org/auditions/ or contact the director, Richard Bell at 303-442-1415, or at armado@mac.com.