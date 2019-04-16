Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



On-going / On-Camera Acting Workshop: “Listen, Feel, Respond” – Paul Neal Rohrer / in Littleton & Colorado Springs

Posted by Becky Toma on 16 Apr 2019 / 0 Comment


On-Camera Workshops held in Littleton & Colorado Springs
Mondays and Tuesday evenings
Ages 16 and up

Audition, Cold Read, Business of the Business, EarPrompter, TelePrompter, On-Camera Techniques

About the Instructor
Paul Neal Rohrer – Published Author, SAG/AFTRA member since 1986 and veteran actor of film, television and stage, since 1971. Paul has studied and worked with some of the most recognized and successful leaders of the film and television industry; Richard Dreyfuss, Chris Cooper, Tony Barr,  Lynn Stalmaster, Marvin Paige, Mike Fenton and Dabney Coleman to name a few.

Founder of the Roaring Success Workshops since 1986.  Former graduates include Naomi Grossman, Anna Sophia Robb and Caitlin McCarthy. Rohrer’s experience includes training Law Enforcement in Crisis Intervention, Host of the Roaring Success Radio Hour, Audio Books and numerous voice gigs.

“Listen, Feel, Respond: An Actor’s Workbook,” published by Players Press, Inc. is available through Amazon.

www.roaringsuccess.org
pnr1@mac.com  phone 303-688-5027


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado