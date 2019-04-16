On-Camera Workshops held in Littleton & Colorado Springs

Mondays and Tuesday evenings

Ages 16 and up

Audition, Cold Read, Business of the Business, EarPrompter, TelePrompter, On-Camera Techniques

About the Instructor

Paul Neal Rohrer – Published Author, SAG/AFTRA member since 1986 and veteran actor of film, television and stage, since 1971. Paul has studied and worked with some of the most recognized and successful leaders of the film and television industry; Richard Dreyfuss, Chris Cooper, Tony Barr, Lynn Stalmaster, Marvin Paige, Mike Fenton and Dabney Coleman to name a few.

Founder of the Roaring Success Workshops since 1986. Former graduates include Naomi Grossman, Anna Sophia Robb and Caitlin McCarthy. Rohrer’s experience includes training Law Enforcement in Crisis Intervention, Host of the Roaring Success Radio Hour, Audio Books and numerous voice gigs.

“Listen, Feel, Respond: An Actor’s Workbook,” published by Players Press, Inc. is available through Amazon.

www.roaringsuccess.org

pnr1@mac.com phone 303-688-5027