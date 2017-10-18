Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Nov. 15th / A Picasso (1 role available) – Cherry Creek Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Oct 2017 / 0 Comment


In occupied Paris, 1941, Pablo Picasso has been summoned from his favorite cafe and taken to a storage vault for an interrogation by Miss Fischer, a cultural attache from Berlin. She has been ordered to authenticate three Picasso paintings recently confiscated by the Nazis from their Jewish owners. The Nazi Ministry of Propaganda has planned an exhibition to burn degenerate art. Picasso engages Fischer in a desperate negotiation to save his work while the pair discuss art, politics, sex, and truth. This is a two character play.

A PICASSO
Written by Jeffrey Hatcher
Directed by Billie McBride

DATE OF AUDITIONS
Wednesday, November 15th from 6:30-8:30pm
Link to Signup

ROLES
Pablo Picasso – 60 years and up
Miss Fischer – this role has already been cast

LOCATION OF AUDITIONS (and performances)
Mizel Arts and Culture Center in the Pluss Theatre
350 S. Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80246

WHAT TO PREPARE
Once you sign up, sides will be sent. They will be read with the actress who has been cast as Miss Fischer.

ROLES are paid
SA Contracts Available (special appearance Equity)

Production Dates
April 5th – 29th, 2018
Thursdays at 7pm
Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Sundays at 7pm (April 22nd and 29th only)

Cherry Creek Theatre Company
Website
Email: info@cherrycreektheatre.org
Phone: 303-800-6578


