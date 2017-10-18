In occupied Paris, 1941, Pablo Picasso has been summoned from his favorite cafe and taken to a storage vault for an interrogation by Miss Fischer, a cultural attache from Berlin. She has been ordered to authenticate three Picasso paintings recently confiscated by the Nazis from their Jewish owners. The Nazi Ministry of Propaganda has planned an exhibition to burn degenerate art. Picasso engages Fischer in a desperate negotiation to save his work while the pair discuss art, politics, sex, and truth. This is a two character play.

A PICASSO

Written by Jeffrey Hatcher

Directed by Billie McBride

DATE OF AUDITIONS

Wednesday, November 15th from 6:30-8:30pm

ROLES

Pablo Picasso – 60 years and up

Miss Fischer – this role has already been cast

LOCATION OF AUDITIONS (and performances)

Mizel Arts and Culture Center in the Pluss Theatre

350 S. Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80246

WHAT TO PREPARE

Once you sign up, sides will be sent. They will be read with the actress who has been cast as Miss Fischer.

ROLES are paid

SA Contracts Available (special appearance Equity)



Production Dates

April 5th – 29th, 2018

Thursdays at 7pm

Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

Sundays at 7pm (April 22nd and 29th only)

