From Zach Brown about his Queen City Players:

So here’s the deal: I’m starting a Shakespeare company here in Denver, Queen City Players. I’m looking for actors, particularly of a Shakespearean bent. The first production will most likely be Twelfth Night, for the holidays. Moreover, I am hoping to build a repertory troupe of sharers: people who profit (meagerly) by and re-vest (frugally) in the company (like back in the day, except 401(c)3). That’s where you come in.

Many of you have just signed up for auditions for the Colorado Shakespeare Festival. I have done so, myself. In exchange for auditioning for my company, I am offering you a free short tutorial in your choice of Shakespearean subjects. Most likely I would help you choose monologues, if you have not yet done so; or I would coach you, if your monologues are prepared. (I am open to suggestions other than those two, if you’ve got a specific ax to grind with Shakespeare.) This would likely take the form of an appointment at a coffee shop, library, or public park. It is not required that you are auditioning for CSF; I am merely attempting to strike while the iron is hot, Shakespeare-wise, so to speak. What do I have to offer?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED:

Drop Zach an email at: ZacharyLyonBrown@gmail.com

ABOUT ZACH BROWN

Zach Brown undertook the Graduate Studies in Shakespeare and Performance program at Mary Baldwin College (now University), earning his Master of Letters and his MFA in 2011 & 2012, respectively, wherein he was directed by Tina Packer in Pericles and trained by Dave Demke (then of Shakespeare & Co.) in Linklater technique. Zach performed in the American Shakespeare Center’s production of Henry V in 2011. He was certified in stage combat (rapier & dagger) in 2010. His MFA project was Hamlet and he directed a mash-up of Measure for Measure & All’s Well That Ends Well, “So Long, Shakespeare!,” for Spark Theater in 2014. Brown directed Macbeth with high-schoolers and he played Mercutio, Polonius, and Enobarbus. The only Shakespearean plays Zach has not read and/or seen are probably Henry VIII (All Is True), and Two Noble Kinsmen, both of which are collaborations with Fletcher…or was it Beaumont?