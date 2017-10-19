Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



A Kiss For My Daughter, A Kiss for My Father / Front Range Theatre Company – (Nov. 3rd – 19th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Oct 2017 / 0 Comment


It’s about relationship. It’s about Alzheimer’s. It’s about pain. It’s about confusion.
It’s about loss. It’s about love.

A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss for My Father
An original musical – Written and Directed by Mitch Samu
Starring Rory Pierce and Steph Holmbo

November 3rd – 19th, 2017
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays – November 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th at 7:30pm
and Sunday, November 12th at 1pm
Performances at Columbine United Church
Ticket Link
More performances:
Friday, Saturday and Sunday – November 17th, 18th, and 19th at Brookdale Senior Living
Ticket Link

Website for Front Range Theatre Company

VENUES
Columbine United Church
6375 S. Platte Canyon Road
Littleton, CO 80123
Venue phone: 303-798-1845
Venue website

Brookdale Senior Living (Highlands Ranch)
9160 S. University Blvd.
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Venue phone: 303-872-7592
Venue website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado