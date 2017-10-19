It’s about relationship. It’s about Alzheimer’s. It’s about pain. It’s about confusion.

It’s about loss. It’s about love.



A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss for My Father

An original musical – Written and Directed by Mitch Samu

Starring Rory Pierce and Steph Holmbo

November 3rd – 19th, 2017

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays – November 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th at 7:30pm

and Sunday, November 12th at 1pm

Performances at Columbine United Church

Ticket Link

More performances:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday – November 17th, 18th, and 19th at Brookdale Senior Living

Ticket Link

Website for Front Range Theatre Company

VENUES

Columbine United Church

6375 S. Platte Canyon Road

Littleton, CO 80123

Venue phone: 303-798-1845

Venue website

Brookdale Senior Living (Highlands Ranch)

9160 S. University Blvd.

Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Venue phone: 303-872-7592

Venue website