An irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and a coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of unforgettable songs, including Go Go Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door. One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph blends pop, country, and rock into an uplifting story of biblical proportions!

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice

Directed by Gavin Mayer

Musical Direction by Roberto Sinha

Choreography by Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck

Starring Sarah Rex as the Narrator and Aaron Young as Joseph

November 17th – December 23rd, 2017

Performances:

Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Wednesday Matinees at 1pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 720-898-7200

Ticket Link

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Main Stage Theater

6901 Wadsworth Blvd

Arvada, CO 80003

720-898-7200

Venue Website