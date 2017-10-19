Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat /The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities – (Nov. 17th – Dec. 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Oct 2017 / 0 Comment


An irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and a coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of unforgettable songs, including Go Go Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door. One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph blends pop, country, and rock into an uplifting story of biblical proportions!

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice
Directed by Gavin Mayer
Musical Direction by Roberto Sinha
Choreography by Kitty Skillman Hilsabeck
Starring Sarah Rex as the Narrator and Aaron Young as Joseph

November 17th – December 23rd, 2017
Performances:
Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Wednesday Matinees at 1pm
Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 720-898-7200
Ticket Link

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Main Stage Theater
6901 Wadsworth Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
720-898-7200
Venue Website


