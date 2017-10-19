The classic story of Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan is told is told anew. Audiences will be enriched by this beautifully written script and drawn into the experience of these two courageous women who overcome their disabilities to live rich lives.

The Miracle Worker

by William Gibson

Directed by Peter J. Hughes

Starring Julie Kaye Wolf as Anne Sullivan and Hannah Ford as Helen Keller

November 25th – December 23rd, 2017

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday Matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 303-562-3232

Ticket Link

Venue:

The John Hand Theater (in Lowry) – Colorado Free University

7653 East First Place

Denver, CO 80230

Website for Firehouse Theater Company

Phone: Firehouse Theater Company 303-562-3232