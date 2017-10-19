Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Miracle Worker / Firehouse Theater Company – (Nov. 25th – Dec. 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Oct 2017 / 0 Comment


The classic story of Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan is told is told anew. Audiences will be enriched by this beautifully written script and drawn into the experience of these two courageous women who overcome their disabilities to live rich lives.

The Miracle Worker
by William Gibson
Directed by Peter J. Hughes
Starring Julie Kaye Wolf as Anne Sullivan and Hannah Ford as Helen Keller

November 25th – December 23rd, 2017
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday Matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-562-3232
Ticket Link

Venue:
The John Hand Theater (in Lowry) – Colorado Free University
7653 East First Place
Denver, CO 80230
Website for Firehouse Theater Company
Phone: Firehouse Theater Company 303-562-3232


