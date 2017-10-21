Foothills Theatre Company announces open auditions for Get Smart. Based on the hit 1960’s TV show described as “an insane combination of James Bond and Mel Brooks comedy,” this satire of the secret agent genre follows earnest, but bumbling secret agent Maxwell Smart and his attempts to stop the evil organization KAOS.

Get Smart

By Christopher Sergel based on the series created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry

Directed by Kjirsten Logan

Auditions: Tuesday & Wednesday, November 14th & 15th, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Call Backs: Thursday, November 16th, 6:30-9 p.m. (cold readings from script)



Auditions are open to anyone 18 and up and held at the Ridge Recreation Center

All roles are unpaid.

Please prepare a 1-2 minute comedic monologue

Sign up here: www.SignUpGenius.com/go/20F0F4DACA92FA1F94-auditions5.

Rehearsals will be held at the Ridge Recreation Center Monday, Wednesday, & Thursday starting January 15th, 2018 with performances March 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 9th, and 10th.

Please email a headshot, resume, and a list of all rehearsal conflicts to Regina Smith at reginas@fhprd.org.

VENUE

Ridge Recreation Center

6613 S. Ward Street

Littleton, CO 80137

For additional information, please go to www.ifoothills.org/ftc or reginas@fhprd.org