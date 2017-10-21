Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsOct27Fri2017all-day Anansi: The Itsy BiTSY Spider St...Anansi: The Itsy BiTSY Spider St...Oct 27 all-dayOctober 27th – December 17th, 2017 There’s more than one way to tell a story! There are many accounts told of Anansi, the African trickster who often shows up as a spider and is considered[...]all-day Lady Killers / Audacious TheatreLady Killers / Audacious TheatreOct 27 all-dayElizabeth Bathory, the most prolific serial killer in history, is inviting a select group of Coloradoans to a dinner party in Hell this Halloween. Guests at this exclusive gathering will watch her favorite homicidal maniacs[...]all-day Number the Stars / First Company...Number the Stars / First Company...Oct 27 all-dayFirst Company Theater is proud to present the theatrical version of Lois Lowry’s 1989 award-winning novel Number the Stars. This play is family friendly, geared for anyone from upper elementary-adults. The book and play tell[...]all-day Return to the Twilight Zone/Thea...Return to the Twilight Zone/Thea...Oct 27 all-dayYou are traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination. Your next stop, the Twilight Zone! With comic stage renditions of three popular episodes,[...]all-day The Rape of the Sabine Women / L...The Rape of the Sabine Women / L...Oct 27 all-dayThis is a story of opposites. Boys and girls. Lawyers and teachers. Football and art. Sober and drunk. Yes and no. Jeff and Bobby are stars of the gridiron, ready to lead the Springfield High[...]