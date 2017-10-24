Looking for actors to portray mentally challenged individuals in live action scenarios with police officers called Crisis Intervention Team training. Not unlike simulated/standardized patient care work.

Roles available for all ages (18+) and demographics.

Intermittent work throughout the year. Not a steady job, but good additional revue for the working actor looking to fill some daytime hours. Challenging and rewarding work. This scenario based training will take place throughout 2018.

This position is paid. Equity – AEA/SAG-AFTRA members okay

Work locations vary – police stations/jails

AUDITION

Monday, October 30th from 5-8pm (no one is admitted after 6pm)

PREPARE

You will be asked to portray a mental disorder (you can choose one).

BRING

Headshot and Resume – wear comfortable clothes

PHONE FOR AUDITION: 303-250-4026

EMAIL FOR AUDITION: twopenny@comcast.net (attention Joseph Wilson)

Facebook Page for Two Penny Productions LLC

AUDITION LOCATION:

Aurora Mental Health Center

791 Chambers Road

Aurora, CO 80022

(Chambers between 6th and 8th)

Directions to Location