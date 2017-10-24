Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Oct. 30th / Scenario Actors for Police Training – Two Penny Productions LLC

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 Oct 2017 / 0 Comment


Looking for actors to portray mentally challenged individuals in live action scenarios with police officers called Crisis Intervention Team training. Not unlike simulated/standardized patient care work.
Roles available for all ages (18+) and demographics.

Intermittent work throughout the year. Not a steady job, but good additional revue for the working actor looking to fill some daytime hours. Challenging and rewarding work. This scenario based training will take place throughout 2018.

This position is paid. Equity – AEA/SAG-AFTRA members okay
Work locations vary – police stations/jails

AUDITION
Monday, October 30th from 5-8pm (no one is admitted after 6pm)

PREPARE
You will be asked to portray a mental disorder (you can choose one).

BRING
Headshot and Resume – wear comfortable clothes

PHONE FOR AUDITION: 303-250-4026
EMAIL FOR AUDITION: twopenny@comcast.net (attention Joseph Wilson)
Facebook Page for Two Penny Productions LLC

AUDITION LOCATION:
Aurora Mental Health Center
791 Chambers Road
Aurora, CO 80022
(Chambers between 6th and 8th)
Directions to Location


