Now Hiring / Education Director – StageDoor Theatre in Conifer

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 Oct 2017 / 0 Comment


Conifer StageDoor Theatre is searching for a permanent, part-time contractor to be their Education Director.

Responsibilities
The primary areas of responsibility include educational programming and production; staff management and oversight; marketing and public relations; and oversight of budgets and accounting.

Desired Qualifications
Effective verbal and written communication and public speaking skills; strong organizational and management skills; ability to think independently, solve problems creatively, and collaborate at a high level; accomplished interpersonal skills with ability to relate to people of all ages and abilities; strong computer skills and willingness to learn minor website design; Knowledge of marketing practices.

Required Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in the arts, arts related, education field, or related community theatre experience and a minimum five years experience working in the arts, non-profit and/or education fields.

TO APPLY
Send resume to janiceog84@gmail.com

CONTACT INFO
303-903-3533
education@stagedoortheatre.org

Venue Website


