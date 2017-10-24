Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Nov. 5th / Bullets Over Broadway, The Musical – Vintage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 Oct 2017 / 0 Comment


Bullets Over Broadway - logo

This is the musical version of one of Woody Allen’s funniest and most charming comedies – mixing two worlds together: theater people and organized crime. We’re in New York City in the Roaring Twenties, and all the songs are taken from that era, with a bit of touching up to fit the story. There’s plenty of song and dance, but the story stays the same: A serious young writer can finally get his play on Broadway, but the financing comes from a mob boss – on the condition that gangster’s multi-not-talented girlfriend has to have a major part. (Spoilers: There are mismatched romances, blazing gun fights, hilarious rehearsal issues, and the girl’s bodyguard ends up ghostwriting most of the show.) This production is the regional premiere.

Music/Lyrics by various, Book by Woody Allen
Directed by John Ashton

ROLES
4 Women, 5 Men
Plus: 6 Women & 6 Men for chorus and supporting roles
Go to http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4aafac2aaa8-auditions17 for detailed information and to sign up.

ROLES ARE PAID
No union members considered.

AUDITIONS
Sunday, November 5th, 2017 from 6-10pm
Callbacks will take place on Tuesday, November 7th from 6-10pm

PREPARE AND BRING
Headshot, Resume, Sheet Music for your song
16-32 bars of a song from the ’20s (or similar)

PRODUCTION DATES
April 13th – May 27th, 2018
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:30pm

REHEARSALS will be Monday-Thursday evenings, with some Saturday days, starting February 26, 2018.
For serious questions and issues email thejohnashton@gmail.com.

VENUE
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street
Aurora, CO 80010
303-856-7830
Venue Website

 

 


