This is the musical version of one of Woody Allen’s funniest and most charming comedies – mixing two worlds together: theater people and organized crime. We’re in New York City in the Roaring Twenties, and all the songs are taken from that era, with a bit of touching up to fit the story. There’s plenty of song and dance, but the story stays the same: A serious young writer can finally get his play on Broadway, but the financing comes from a mob boss – on the condition that gangster’s multi-not-talented girlfriend has to have a major part. (Spoilers: There are mismatched romances, blazing gun fights, hilarious rehearsal issues, and the girl’s bodyguard ends up ghostwriting most of the show.) This production is the regional premiere.

Music/Lyrics by various, Book by Woody Allen

Directed by John Ashton

ROLES

4 Women, 5 Men

Plus: 6 Women & 6 Men for chorus and supporting roles

Go to http://www.signupgenius.com/ go/5080f4aafac2aaa8- auditions17 for detailed information and to sign up.

ROLES ARE PAID

No union members considered.

AUDITIONS

Sunday, November 5th, 2017 from 6-10pm

Callbacks will take place on Tuesday, November 7th from 6-10pm

PREPARE AND BRING

Headshot, Resume, Sheet Music for your song

16-32 bars of a song from the ’20s (or similar)

PRODUCTION DATES

April 13th – May 27th, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

REHEARSALS will be Monday-Thursday evenings, with some Saturday days, starting February 26, 2018.

For serious questions and issues email thejohnashton@gmail.com.

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010

303-856-7830

Venue Website