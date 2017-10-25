London, 1879. The prestigious Explorers Club is in crisis: their acting president wants to admit a woman, and their bartender is terrible. True, this female candidate is brilliant, beautiful, and has discovered a legendary Lost City, but the decision to let in a woman could shake the very foundation of the British Empire, and how do you make such a decision without a decent drink? Grab your safety goggles for some very mad science involving deadly cobras, irate Irishmen and the occasional airship.

“You don’t have to be British to lose your composure and howl with laughter at “The Explorers Club” a witty spoof of all those bold Victorian adventurers who ravaged foreign lands and annihilated indigenous cultures in the name of science.” —Variety.

The Explorers Club

Written by Nell Benjamin

Directed by Michele Wright

Starring: Matt Bachus, Patrick Collins, Mike Kinnie, Sean Maslow, Bruce Montgomery, Eric Ritter, Leann Rogers, Clyde Sacks, Rob Wright, Jay Louden and Scott Gibson

October 20th – November 12th, 2017

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

Website for Evergreen Players

Center Stage (Evergreen Players)

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

303-674-4934