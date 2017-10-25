Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Oct. 30th & Nov. 1st / Scrooge: Bah Humbug and other shows – Jesters Dinner Theatre

Auditions for:
Scrooge: Bah Humbug (production dates: Dec. 1st – 30th)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (running in 2018)
And a youth production of  Little Women (running in 2018)

WHEN:
Monday, October 30th, 6 – 10pm
Wednesday, November 1st, 7:30 – 10pm

TO SET UP YOU AUDITION APPOINTMENT
Call: 303-682-9980

PREPARE:
One Song – Bring sheet music for the accompanist
Expect to read from the script

Scrooge: Bah Humbug and Joseph are open to all ages, but the role of Ebenezer Scrooge has already been cast.

Little Women is a student production open to ages 19 and younger.

VENUE
Jesters Dinner Theatre
224 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501
303-682-9980
Venue Website


