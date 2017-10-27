Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsOct28Sat2017all-day FEED: Los Muertos / The Catamoun...FEED: Los Muertos / The Catamoun...Oct 28 all-dayInspired by Día de Muertos, the Mexican celebration of the departed, The Catamounts, Firehouse Art Center, and Samba Colorado present FEED: Los Muertos, in which we will celebrate stories of and rituals honoring our own[...]all-day Monty Python’s Spamalot / Openst...Monty Python’s Spamalot / Openst...Oct 28 all-dayAs gleefully silly yet wickedly smart as the beloved film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” – Spamalot is an irreverent parody of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. It’s a joyous romp of[...]Oct30Mon2017all-day CTG Henry’s Judge Meeting/Traini...CTG Henry’s Judge Meeting/Traini...Oct 30 all-dayCTG Henry’s Judge Meeting/Training WHEN Monday, October 30th, 2017 at 7pm – 9:30pm DETAILS OF TRAINING Direct Link VENUE The Edge Theater 1560 Teller Street Lakewood, CO 80214 Venue phone: 303-475-7922Nov2Thu2017all-day Flowers in the Desert / And Toto...Flowers in the Desert / And Toto...Nov 2 all-dayAfter 14 years of marriage, Britt and Joe called it quits, so Joe is surprised when three years later, Britt asks him to try again. Cheater Joe still loves his ex and their boys, so[...]Nov3Fri2017all-day A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss f...A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss f...Nov 3 all-dayIt’s about relationship. It’s about Alzheimer’s. It’s about pain. It’s about confusion. It’s about loss. It’s about love. A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss for My Father An original musical – Written and Directed[...]