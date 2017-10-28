One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is brought to life in this full-length musical adventure based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family where young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing. Through the combination of magic, common sense, and a “Spoonful of Sugar,” the practically perfect Mary Poppins teaches the family how to value each other again.

Mary Poppins is a musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

Appropriate for audiences of all ages, this enchanting mixture of irresistible story, iconic songs and unforgettable dance numbers brings Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Tony-nominated Broadway musical to the Broomfield Auditorium.

November 17th – 19th, 2017

Performances:

Friday and Saturday at 7pm

Sunday at 2pm

Discount available for advance on-line purchase

Box Office: 720-263-0836

Ticket Link



VENUE

Broomfield Auditorium

3 Community Park Road

Broomfield, CO 80020

Venue phone: 720-887-2356

BackStory Youth Theatre Website