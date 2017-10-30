Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Red / Vintage Theatre – (Nov. 24th – Jan. 7th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Oct 2017 / 0 Comment


What is art? And who gets to decide anyway? Master abstract expressionist, Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art; a series of murals for New York’s famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing.  Set in the 1950s, and based on a series of real events, Red takes a compelling look at the ever-changing relationship between an artist and his creations.  Red was nominated for seven Tony awards, winning 6 including Best Play.

Red
Written by John Logan
Directed by Craig A. Bond
Starring Phil Luna as Mark Rothko and Jason Spina as Ken

November 24th, 2017  – January 7th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:30pm
Monday, November 27th at 7:30pm
No performance on Saturday, Dec. 2nd
Recommended for ages 13 and up
Box Office: 303-856-7830
Ticket Link

VENUE
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton St.
Aurora, CO 80020
Venue Phone: 303-856-7830
Venue Website


