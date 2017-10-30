What is art? And who gets to decide anyway? Master abstract expressionist, Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art; a series of murals for New York’s famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. Set in the 1950s, and based on a series of real events, Red takes a compelling look at the ever-changing relationship between an artist and his creations. Red was nominated for seven Tony awards, winning 6 including Best Play.

Red

Written by John Logan

Directed by Craig A. Bond

Starring Phil Luna as Mark Rothko and Jason Spina as Ken

November 24th, 2017 – January 7th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

Monday, November 27th at 7:30pm

No performance on Saturday, Dec. 2nd

Recommended for ages 13 and up

Box Office: 303-856-7830

Ticket Link

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton St.

Aurora, CO 80020

Venue Phone: 303-856-7830

Venue Website