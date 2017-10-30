Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



A Christmas Carol / Miners Alley Playhouse – (Nov. 24th – Dec. 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Oct 2017 / 0 Comment


This fast-paced adaptation follows six local actors who playfully challenge each other to bring Dickens’ classic to life as swiftly and simply as possible. Traditional characters intertwine and mingle with quirky, less-familiar faces to tell the beloved Christmas Story. Witness Ebenezer Scrooge’s heart-warming transformation in an even newer adaptation that is destined to become your favorite holiday tradition.

Starring: Jim Hunt (Scrooge), Lisa DeCaro, Meredith Young, Jason Maxwell, Josh Hartwell, and introducing Ella Matheo as Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol - A Hilarious New Adaptation
Written by Josh Hartwell
Directed by Len Matheo

November 24th – December 23rd, 2017
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 1pm
Sundays, Dec. 3rd, 10th, 17th at 6pm
Wednesday, Dec. 20th at 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-935-3044
Ticket Link

VENUE
Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401
Venue Phone: 303-935-3044
Venue Website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado