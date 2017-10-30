Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsOct30Mon2017all-day CTG Henry’s Judge Meeting/Traini...CTG Henry’s Judge Meeting/Traini...Oct 30 all-dayCTG Henry’s Judge Meeting/Training WHEN Monday, October 30th, 2017 at 7pm – 9:30pm DETAILS OF TRAINING Direct Link VENUE The Edge Theater 1560 Teller Street Lakewood, CO 80214 Venue phone: 303-475-7922Nov2Thu2017all-day Flowers in the Desert / And Toto...Flowers in the Desert / And Toto...Nov 2 all-dayAfter 14 years of marriage, Britt and Joe called it quits, so Joe is surprised when three years later, Britt asks him to try again. Cheater Joe still loves his ex and their boys, so[...]Nov3Fri2017all-day A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss f...A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss f...Nov 3 all-dayIt’s about relationship. It’s about Alzheimer’s. It’s about pain. It’s about confusion. It’s about loss. It’s about love. A Kiss for My Daughter, A Kiss for My Father An original musical – Written and Directed[...]all-day Honeymoon in Vegas / Vintage The...Honeymoon in Vegas / Vintage The...Nov 3 all-dayBased on the classic 1992 film comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas tells the story of commitment-phobe Jack Singer, his not-so-patient girlfriend Betsy and a professional gambler named Tommy Korman who hasn’t gotten over his wife’s death.[...]all-day Night of Classic TV / Foothills ...Night of Classic TV / Foothills ...Nov 3 all-dayCome enjoy a live version of your favorite episodes of these classic TV shows: The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Lucy Show and the Beverly Hillbillies. All Foothills Theatre Company shows are family friendly and[...]