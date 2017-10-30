This fast-paced adaptation follows six local actors who playfully challenge each other to bring Dickens’ classic to life as swiftly and simply as possible. Traditional characters intertwine and mingle with quirky, less-familiar faces to tell the beloved Christmas Story. Witness Ebenezer Scrooge’s heart-warming transformation in an even newer adaptation that is destined to become your favorite holiday tradition.

Starring: Jim Hunt (Scrooge), Lisa DeCaro, Meredith Young, Jason Maxwell, Josh Hartwell, and introducing Ella Matheo as Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol - A Hilarious New Adaptation

Written by Josh Hartwell

Directed by Len Matheo

November 24th – December 23rd, 2017

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 1pm

Sundays, Dec. 3rd, 10th, 17th at 6pm

Wednesday, Dec. 20th at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-935-3044

VENUE

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Avenue

Golden, CO 80401

Venue Phone: 303-935-3044

