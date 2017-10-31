JCS Training and Consulting is looking for high school age male actors to portray high school students in an interactive setting for Crisis Intervention Training. Must be able to listen and respond appropriately. Improv skills are a plus. Training is provided.

They will consider actors 20-30s age range (male and female for other projects).

This is a paid job. They will consider union members.

This job is on-going.

If you are interested please email angelablake12@yahoo.com.

Website for more information