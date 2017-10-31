Fundraising

Marketing

Financial management

Staff hiring, leadership and management

Partnering with Board

The Executive Director is responsible for Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s (BBT) consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives. Additionally, the Executive Director, in close coordination with the Artistic Director and Board of Directors, is responsible for:

Specific Responsibilities:

Fundraising: Plan, direct and implement a comprehensive development program that generates individual donor, foundation, and corporate support:

Direct a fund development program that includes the annual fundraising plan, foundation and corporate gifts, special events and planned giving on local, state and national levels

Oversee and implement strategies that will grow annual revenue, including writing proposals and securing funding from corporate and foundation donors

Lead strategies and research to identify, prioritize, cultivate, solicit, recognize and steward all donors and prospects

In close coordination with the Artistic Director:

Build and sustain relationships with current, new and potential grant-giving organizations and individuals

Manage individual donor campaigns, including membership renewals and special appeals

Manage a portfolio of donors and prospects

Develop, market and implement a planned giving program to ensure BBT’s long-term financial health

Collaborates with staff and consultants to ensure that publications and website include donor-focused content

Works with board to enhance development efforts

Marketing: In coordination with staff and Board of Directors:

Develop and execute a marketing plan, including electronic, print, TV and radio within budget constraints

Work with staff, consultants, and Board to ensure strong communications across all program areas to strengthen BBT’s overall effectiveness

Collaborate with staff, consultants, Board, partner companies, and performers to gather stories and statistics that demonstrate the organization’s work to donors and the general public

In close consultation with Artistic Director, and with the help of staff and Board of Directors, represent BBT at public events, conferences, workshops and media events

Coordinate public relations activities with Artistic Director’s schedule

Financial Management: the Executive Director will:

Be responsible for developing and maintaining sound financial practices

Make regular bank deposits of non-show income, enter transactions for online ticket purchases and other income into QuickBooks, and reconcile transactions with bank account

Pay invoices and write checks, applying payments to appropriate accounts using QuickBooks

Work with the staff and the Board in preparing a budget and annual fundraising plan; see that the organization operates within budget guidelines

Ensure that adequate funds are available to permit the organization to carry out its Mission

Jointly, with the president, secretary of the board of directors, and the Artistic Director conduct official correspondence of the organization, and jointly, with designated officers, execute legal documents

Staff hiring, leadership and management: The Executive Director will:

Annually assess the staffing needs of the organization and make recommendations to the Board on positions needed, if any

Lead staff by providing them with clear job responsibilities, strategic and tactical objectives, and by creating and maintaining a collaborative, productive and inspiring atmosphere in which to work

Manage staff by providing periodic feedback to help staff perform better and develop and grow in their roles

Provide 6 month formal reviews with each staff member on their performance, and provide quarterly feedback to the Board on staff performance

Partnering with Board: The Executive Director will:

Work with the Board Chairman and other officers to set the monthly agenda for Board meetings, so the Board’s time is best spent on priority issues

Prepare an annual strategic plan for the Board’s review and approval, securing input from the community and individual Board members in its development.

Catalogue and understand the strengths and relationships of each Board member so that they can be utilized to optimum effect to achieve the organization’s priority objectives

Work with the Chairman to identify potential new Board members that can bring additional value to the organization

Work with the Committees established at the Board’s direction to ensure they have the support and insights necessary to achieve their objectives