Wine & Song: A Broadway Cabaret / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre – (Nov. 24th & 25th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


This cabaret-style performance is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season! A sparkling evening of wine and song featuring Backstage favorites, TJ Hogle (Shrek), Melanie Horton (Spamalot), Traci Kern (Beauty and the Beast) and Ryan Belinak as they sing the best of Broadway, old and new.

Wine & Song: A Broadway Cabaret
Music Direction by Jeremy Kurn
Directed by Christopher Willard

November 24th and 25th, 2017
Performances:
Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm
Box Office: 970-547-3100
Ticket Link

VENUE
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 S. Ridge Road
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Venue phone: 970-453-0199
Website


