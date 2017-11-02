This cabaret-style performance is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season! A sparkling evening of wine and song featuring Backstage favorites, TJ Hogle (Shrek), Melanie Horton (Spamalot), Traci Kern (Beauty and the Beast) and Ryan Belinak as they sing the best of Broadway, old and new.

Wine & Song: A Broadway Cabaret

Music Direction by Jeremy Kurn

Directed by Christopher Willard

November 24th and 25th, 2017

Performances:

Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm

Box Office: 970-547-3100

Ticket Link

VENUE

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

121 S. Ridge Road

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Venue phone: 970-453-0199

Website