Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



A Rocky Mountain Christmas / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre – (Dec. 14th – 29th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


A Rocky Mountain Christmas is a heartwarming, holiday musical for the whole family. A surprise snow storm brings together the members of a mountain community for a makeshift Christmas eve celebration in 1880s Breckenridge, attended by the “snow show preacher” himself, Father John Lewis Dyer.

A Rocky Mountain Christmas
Written by Jamie Patti and Christopher Willard
Directed by Christopher Willard
Music Direction by Jeff Dixon

December 14th – 29th, 2017
Performances:
Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm
Sunday, Dec. 17th at 6pm
Tuesday, Dec. 26th at 7pm
Box Office: 970-453-0199
Ticket Link

VENUE
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 S. Ridge Road
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Venue phone: 970-453-0199
Website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado