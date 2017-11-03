The award winning theater company at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College (LOA/LORT) is seeking scenic artists for our 2017/2018 season. We are looking for enthusiastic, skilled, and knowledgeable theatrical professionals to join our team.

Applicants should have a professional attitude with a strong work ethic, experience with fundamental painting techniques, and familiarity with many different styles and genres of art. We seek applicants with an array of skills and knowledge in utilizing various tools, materials, and techniques that may be required for any given project.

Please submit a cover letter and resumé to Lara Hincapie at lhincapie@coloradocollege.edu.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

at Colorado College

30 W Dale St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903Phone: 719-634-5581

Website