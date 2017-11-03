Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Now Hiring – Scenic Artists / Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


The award winning theater company at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College (LOA/LORT) is seeking scenic artists for our 2017/2018 season. We are looking for enthusiastic, skilled, and knowledgeable theatrical professionals to join our team.

Applicants should have a professional attitude with a strong work ethic, experience with fundamental painting techniques, and familiarity with many different styles and genres of art. We seek applicants with an array of skills and knowledge in utilizing various tools, materials, and techniques that may be required for any given project.

Please submit a cover letter and resumé to Lara Hincapie at lhincapie@coloradocollege.edu.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
at Colorado College
30 W Dale St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903Phone: 719-634-5581
Website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado