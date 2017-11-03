Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Annie / Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center – (Dec. 7th – Jan. 7th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes into the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, and even befriends President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Annie is the perfect family-friendly musical – just in time for the holidays.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This beloved show features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including It’s a Hard Knock Life, and Tomorrow. “One of the best family musicals ever penned.” –Chicago Tribune

Annie
by Martin Charnin, Charles Strouse and Thomas Meehan
Directed by Scott RC Levy
Music Director – Jay Hahn
Choreographer – Nathan Halvorson
Starring: Mark Rubald as Daddy Warbucks with Natalie Beaumont and Kennedy Ort alternating as Annie

December 7th, 2017 – January 7th, 2018
Performances:
Thursday preview on December 7th at 7:30pm
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm
Check website for other special performance times
Box Office: 719-634-5583
Ticket Link
Recommended for children 5 years of age and up – children under 4, are not permitted

VENUE
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
at Colorado College
30 West Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Venue phone: 719-634-5583
Website


