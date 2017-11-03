With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes into the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, and even befriends President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Annie is the perfect family-friendly musical – just in time for the holidays.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This beloved show features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including It’s a Hard Knock Life, and Tomorrow. “One of the best family musicals ever penned.” –Chicago Tribune

Annie

by Martin Charnin, Charles Strouse and Thomas Meehan

Directed by Scott RC Levy

Music Director – Jay Hahn

Choreographer – Nathan Halvorson

Starring: Mark Rubald as Daddy Warbucks with Natalie Beaumont and Kennedy Ort alternating as Annie

December 7th, 2017 – January 7th, 2018

Performances:

Thursday preview on December 7th at 7:30pm

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm

Check website for other special performance times

Box Office: 719-634-5583

Ticket Link

Recommended for children 5 years of age and up – children under 4, are not permitted

VENUE

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

at Colorado College

30 West Dale Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Venue phone: 719-634-5583

Website