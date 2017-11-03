Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Resolutions / The Edge Theater – (Dec. 1st – 31st)

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Resolutions - in line with our commitment to new and original work, we have commissioned local playwright and Edge Artistic Council member, Josh Hartwell, to write a different kind of holiday story. In a season of Christmas carols and wonderful lives, you will find only one show about ringing in the New Year!

Resolutions
an Edge Original Work
Written by Josh Hartwell
Directed by Rick Yaconis

December 1st – December 31st, 2017
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm
Sundays at 6pm
Box Office: 303-232-0363
Ticket Link

Venue
The Edge Theater
1560 Teller St
Lakewood, CO 80214
Venue phone: 303-232-0363
Website


