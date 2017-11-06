Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Elf, Jr. – The Musical / CenterStage Theatre Company (Tapestry) – (Nov. 30th – Dec. 3rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Elf, Jr. – The Musical
Music by Matthew Sklar
Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin
​Directed by Anthoney Sandoval
Program Directors: Elizabeth Goodrich and Lynne Niston

November 30th – December 3rd, 2017
Performances:
Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1pm
Box Office: 303-673-0744
Ticket Link

Venue
Louisville Center for the Arts
801 Grant Avenue
Louisville, CO 80027
Venue website

CenterStage Theatre Company website


