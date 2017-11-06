Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Elf, Jr. – The Musical

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin

​Directed by Anthoney Sandoval

Program Directors: Elizabeth Goodrich and Lynne Niston

November 30th – December 3rd, 2017

Performances:

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1pm

Box Office: 303-673-0744

Venue

Louisville Center for the Arts

801 Grant Avenue

Louisville, CO 80027

CenterStage Theatre Company website