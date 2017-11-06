Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Dec. 3rd & 4th / Oscar Dove: Letters to Sherlock – Theater Company of Lafayette

Theater Company of Lafayette announces auditions for the world premiere of Oscar Dove: Letters to Sherlock.

Oscar Dove: Letters to Sherlock
Written by C.P. Stancich
Directed by Madge Montgomery and Munam Goodwin

Auditions: Sunday, December 3rd and Monday, December 4th
Prepare:
Audition will consist of a cold reading from the script. No monologue is needed.

Available Roles:
Many roles are available. Ages and genders are flexible.

HOLMES: The iconic detective
WATSON: The iconic sidekick
COMPTON, COMMISSIONER, INSPECTOR, RCMP SERGEANT: Officials from Boston, Albany, Ottawa, and Thunder Bay (played by one actor)
BEDDOSE, LeFASCH, GOLD, THE SNATCHER: A confidence man, kidnapper, murderer, and thief (played by one actor)
OSCAR DOVE: Male, 35+, a millionaire amateur detective. A predecessor to Dr. Watson, he wishes he was Sherlock Holmes: charming, forthright, awkward
VERMILLION: AKA “Texas Jack” male, 35+, a gun-slinging, ex-outlaw, ex- lawman: a drawlin’, brawlin’ Western legend of a man
AMSTED: Male, 30+, Dove’s valet, steady, proper, but a Brit-out-of-water
BUSBY: Male, 13+, Dove’s cockney dogsbody, formerly of Sherlock Holmes’ employee
ROWDY ANNIE MERRITT: Female, 18+, daughter of the ranch manager
FRANCIS: Male, 18+; second son of Max Walcott, laid-back and detached
CLOTILDE (CLO): Female, 20+, vivacious fiancé of Max Walcott
SAPPHIRE: Female, 30+, seemingly superficial widowed daughter-in-law of Max
IRENE: Female, 40+, widowed sister-in-law of Max. Over-earnest
CATES: “Mrs.”—female, 50+, a housekeeper.
BISHOP: Male, 25+, a friendly ranch hand
MAX: A frozen corpse
Hotel porters, bellboys, ranch hands (‘Gus”)

Rehearsals:
There will be 5 rehearsals between December 5th- 21st, and then three to five times a week from January 8th – March 1st on weeknights and weekend days, depending on the schedule of the cast.

Performances:
March 2nd – March 24th, 2018

Need more information? Contact: Madge Montgomery at madgemontgomery@gmail.com

Venue
The Mary Miller Theater
300 East Simpson Street
Lafayette, CO 80026
