Theater Company of Lafayette announces auditions for the world premiere of Oscar Dove: Letters to Sherlock.

Oscar Dove: Letters to Sherlock

Written by C.P. Stancich

Directed by Madge Montgomery and Munam Goodwin

Auditions: Sunday, December 3rd and Monday, December 4th

Sign up for an audition at: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0f49acab2fa6f85-auditions2

Direct link to signup for an audition

Prepare:

Audition will consist of a cold reading from the script. No monologue is needed.

Available Roles:

Many roles are available. Ages and genders are flexible.

HOLMES: The iconic detective

WATSON: The iconic sidekick

COMPTON, COMMISSIONER, INSPECTOR, RCMP SERGEANT: Officials from Boston, Albany, Ottawa, and Thunder Bay (played by one actor)

BEDDOSE, LeFASCH, GOLD, THE SNATCHER: A confidence man, kidnapper, murderer, and thief (played by one actor)

OSCAR DOVE: Male, 35+, a millionaire amateur detective. A predecessor to Dr. Watson, he wishes he was Sherlock Holmes: charming, forthright, awkward

VERMILLION: AKA “Texas Jack” male, 35+, a gun-slinging, ex-outlaw, ex- lawman: a drawlin’, brawlin’ Western legend of a man

AMSTED: Male, 30+, Dove’s valet, steady, proper, but a Brit-out-of-water

BUSBY: Male, 13+, Dove’s cockney dogsbody, formerly of Sherlock Holmes’ employee

ROWDY ANNIE MERRITT: Female, 18+, daughter of the ranch manager

FRANCIS: Male, 18+; second son of Max Walcott, laid-back and detached

CLOTILDE (CLO): Female, 20+, vivacious fiancé of Max Walcott

SAPPHIRE: Female, 30+, seemingly superficial widowed daughter-in-law of Max

IRENE: Female, 40+, widowed sister-in-law of Max. Over-earnest

CATES: “Mrs.”—female, 50+, a housekeeper.

BISHOP: Male, 25+, a friendly ranch hand

MAX: A frozen corpse

Hotel porters, bellboys, ranch hands (‘Gus”)

Rehearsals:

There will be 5 rehearsals between December 5th- 21st, and then three to five times a week from January 8th – March 1st on weeknights and weekend days, depending on the schedule of the cast.

Performances:

March 2nd – March 24th, 2018

Need more information? Contact: Madge Montgomery at madgemontgomery@gmail.com

Venue

The Mary Miller Theater

300 East Simpson Street

Lafayette, CO 80026

Venue website

Theater Company of Lafayette website