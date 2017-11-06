Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre – (Jan. 26th – Feb. 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Described as “the fall-down funny musical roast of Broadway,” Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits is a hilarious journey through well-known musical theatre favorites.

Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits
Created and Written by Gerard Alessandrini
Music Direction by Eric Weinstein
Directed by Kelly VanOosbree
Starring: Shane Delavan, Lindsey Falduto, Liz Larsen, Rob Riney

January 26th – February 17th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm
Wednesday, Feb. 14th (time to be announced)
Box Office: 970-453-0199
Tickets not available online yet (Nov. 2017)

VENUE
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
121 S. Ridge Road
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Venue phone: 970-453-0199
Website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado