CenterStage Theatre Company in Louisville/Boulder is currently seeking a Costume Designer for their production of the regional premiere of Be More Chill, with a cast of approximately 25-30 actors aged 14-21. The piece calls for mostly contemporary high school street clothes, but it also has a sci-fi twist and includes some specialty costumes – including a Halloween party and zombie Midsummer Night’s Dream sequence.

Summary: Duties include working with the director to come up with a costuming concept for the show and then designing and executing your vision. Also required to create a costume plot and set up initial backstage wardrobe. Ideal candidates will have a background in costume design and construction. Must be able to collaborate with other creative team members and volunteers, as well as maintaining a good relationship with teen and young adult actors. You should plan to take actors’ measurements in early December and have costumes ready for the production by early February. The Costume Designer will be expected to attend production staff meetings throughout the process.

Dates: This job starts in early December and finishes with the conclusion of performances in early March 2018.

Payment: This position pays a stipend at the end of the production period.

To Apply: Please send a cover letter and resume to info@centerstagetheatrecompany.org and be prepared to provide a list of three references who are familiar with your work. You must be able to successfully pass a background check.

Note: This job description is only a summary of the typical functions of the job, and it is not an exhaustive or comprehensive list of all possible job responsibilities, tasks, and duties.

CenterStage Theatre Company

Phone: 303-673-0744

Website