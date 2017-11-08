Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsNov9Thu2017all-day Almost, Maine / Legend High SchoolAlmost, Maine / Legend High SchoolNov 9 all-day“Almost, Maine” takes place in the fictional town of Almost. The show, comprised of 9 separate vignettes, gives the audience a unique glimpse into the lives of 9 different couples, at the exact same time,[...]all-day Beau Jest / Cherry Creek TheatreBeau Jest / Cherry Creek TheatreNov 9 all-dayA light, sweet romantic comedy. Sarah Goldman’s conservative Jewish parents are anxious to meet her new beau, Dr. David Steinberg (though he doesn’t really exist). Comedy ensues when Sarah hires an actor to play the[...]all-day Love Letters / Lone Tree Arts Ce...Love Letters / Lone Tree Arts Ce...Nov 9 all-dayTwo actors, one stage, and a love story spanning fifty years. Set in an intimate setting with simple staging, Love Letters takes you on a journey of every emotion from joy to sorrow. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III[...]Nov10Fri2017all-day Becky’s New Car / Longmont Theat...Becky’s New Car / Longmont Theat...Nov 10 all-dayHave you ever been tempted to flee your own life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage. One night Becky is offered nothing short of a new life…and the[...]all-day Death Takes A Holiday / Steel Ci...Death Takes A Holiday / Steel Ci...Nov 10 all-dayThis play is based on the poetic conception of the character of Death suspending all activities for three days during which he falls in love with a beautiful girl and through her realizes why mortals[...]