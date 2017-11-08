CenterStage Theatre Company in Louisville/Boulder is currently seeking a Choreographer for their production of the regional premiere of Be More Chill, with a cast of approximately 25-30 actors aged 14-21.

Summary: Responsible for helping shape the physicality of this unique musical, the Choreographer will be an integral part of our production. This person will create and teach several dances, both for large production numbers and for various transitions and more intimate moments throughout the show. A contemporary high school musical with a sci-fi twist, the production’s style will meld traditional musical theatre dance with modern elements – think Bye Bye Birdie meets Spring Awakening. Teaching/choreographing experience is a must (experience working with teens/young adults is a plus). Degree in theatre/dance (or current enrollment in a collegiate theatre program) preferred.

Dates: This job starts in early December and finishes with the conclusion of performances in early March 2018.

Payment: This position pays a stipend at the end of the production period.

To Apply: Please send a cover letter and resume to info@centerstagetheatrecompany.org and be prepared to provide a list of three references who are familiar with your work. You must be able to successfully pass a background check.

CenterStage Theatre Company

Phone: 303-673-0744

Website