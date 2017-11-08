Evergreen Chorale is holding a second set of auditions/callbacks for Sondheim’s COMPANY!

When: Sunday, November 19th starting at 7pm

Where: Center Stage in Evergreen

Roles Available: Specifically looking for actors for the roles of Joanne, Jenny and David

Production Dates:

February 23rd – March 11th, 2018 (weekends)

Production Info:

Directed by Christine Carter Kahane

Timothy Kennedy, Assistant Director

Christine Gaudreau, Music Director

Kevin Gael Thomas, Choreographer

To Sign Up for an Audition:

Email productionmanager@evchorale.org

Prepare and Bring:

Prepare around 32 bars of a musical theatre solo and bring a copy for the accompanist.

Bring headshot and resume.

VENUE

Center Stage

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

Center Stage is approximately a 15 minute drive from C470 via 285 or Morrison Rd or from Denver West via I-70. Evergreen Chorale website