Nov. 19th / Sondheim’s Company – Evergreen Chorale

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Evergreen Chorale is holding a second set of auditions/callbacks for Sondheim’s COMPANY!

When: Sunday, November 19th starting at 7pm

Where: Center Stage in Evergreen

Roles Available: Specifically looking for actors for the roles of Joanne, Jenny and David

Production Dates:
February 23rd – March 11th, 2018 (weekends)

Production Info:
Directed by Christine Carter Kahane
Timothy Kennedy, Assistant Director
Christine Gaudreau, Music Director
Kevin Gael Thomas, Choreographer

To Sign Up for an Audition:
Email productionmanager@evchorale.org

Prepare and Bring:
Prepare around 32 bars of a musical theatre solo and bring a copy for the accompanist.
Bring headshot and resume.

VENUE
Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439
Center Stage is approximately a 15 minute drive from C470 via 285 or Morrison Rd or from Denver West via I-70. Evergreen Chorale website


