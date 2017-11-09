This is a story of opposites. Boys and girls. Lawyers and teachers. Football and art. Sober and drunk. Yes and no. Jeff and Bobby are stars of the gridiron, ready to lead the Springfield High Romans to Homecoming victory. But standing in front of the end zone is Grace B. Matthias, who has accused the two football heroes of rape. Michael Yates Crowley’s fast-paced, in-your-face comedy of truth and deception uses the myths of the Roman Empire to explore what it means to love–and turn your back on–someone. First presented at Local Lab 2016!

The Rape of the Sabine Women, by Grace B. Matthias

a new play written by Michael Yates Crowley

Directed by Christy Montour-Larson

October 27th – November 19th, 2017

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 4pm

Box Office: 303-444-7328

Ticket Link

VENUE

The Carsen Theatre

at The Dairy Arts Center

2590 Walnut Street (26th & Walnut Streets)

Boulder, CO 80302

Venue phone: 303-440-7826

Venue website

Local Theater Company Website