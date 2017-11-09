Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



The Rape of the Sabine Women / Local Theater Company – (Oct. 27th – Nov. 19th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


This is a story of opposites. Boys and girls. Lawyers and teachers. Football and art. Sober and drunk. Yes and no. Jeff and Bobby are stars of the gridiron, ready to lead the Springfield High Romans to Homecoming victory. But standing in front of the end zone is Grace B. Matthias, who has accused the two football heroes of rape. Michael Yates Crowley’s fast-paced, in-your-face comedy of truth and deception uses the myths of the Roman Empire to explore what it means to love–and turn your back on–someone. First presented at Local Lab 2016!

The Rape of the Sabine Women, by Grace B. Matthias
a new play written by Michael Yates Crowley
Directed by Christy Montour-Larson

October 27th – November 19th, 2017
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 4pm
Box Office: 303-444-7328
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Carsen Theatre
at The Dairy Arts Center
2590 Walnut Street (26th & Walnut Streets)
Boulder, CO 80302
Venue phone: 303-440-7826
Venue website

Local Theater Company Website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado