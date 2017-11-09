Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Making Merry / Stories on Stage – (Dec. 16th & 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Celebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories in Making Merry – Holiday stories and songs with a British flair!

“Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame
Rat and Mole re-discover the importance of home.
Performed by Jamie Horton (23 year veteran/principal actor and director at the Denver Center Theatre Company returns to Denver for this show!)

“Crimble Wocky” by Graham Potter
A kooky, Lewis Carroll inspired version of “The Night Before Christmas.”
Performed by GerRee Hinshaw

“The Goldfish” by Simon Van Booy
In modern-day London, a young immigrant shares an incredible gift
of kindness with an old man he barely knows.
Performed by Anthony Adu

Music is provided by award-winning composer/pianist Gary Grundei

December 16th and December 17th, 2017
Performances:
Saturday, Dec. 16th at 1:30pm at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder
Saturday, Dec. 16th at 7:30pm at the King Center in Denver
Sunday, Dec. 17th at 1:30pm at the King Center in Denver
Box Office for Dec. 16th at the Dairy Arts Center: 303-444-7328
Ticket Link for the Dairy Arts Center

Box Office for Dec. 16th and 17th at the King Center: 303-494-0523
Ticket Link for performances at the King Center

VENUES
Saturday, Dec. 16th at 1:30pm
at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder
2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Venue website

Saturday, Dec. 16th at 7:30pm and Sunday, Dec. 17th at 1:30pm
at the King Center in Denver
855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204
Directions to the King Center on the Auraria Campus


