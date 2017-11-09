Celebrating their 17th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories in Making Merry – Holiday stories and songs with a British flair!

“Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame

Rat and Mole re-discover the importance of home.

Performed by Jamie Horton (23 year veteran/principal actor and director at the Denver Center Theatre Company returns to Denver for this show!)

“Crimble Wocky” by Graham Potter

A kooky, Lewis Carroll inspired version of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Performed by GerRee Hinshaw

“The Goldfish” by Simon Van Booy

In modern-day London, a young immigrant shares an incredible gift

of kindness with an old man he barely knows.

Performed by Anthony Adu

Music is provided by award-winning composer/pianist Gary Grundei

December 16th and December 17th, 2017

Performances:

Saturday, Dec. 16th at 1:30pm at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder

Saturday, Dec. 16th at 7:30pm at the King Center in Denver

Sunday, Dec. 17th at 1:30pm at the King Center in Denver

Box Office for Dec. 16th at the Dairy Arts Center: 303-444-7328

Ticket Link for the Dairy Arts Center

Box Office for Dec. 16th and 17th at the King Center: 303-494-0523

Ticket Link for performances at the King Center

VENUES

Saturday, Dec. 16th at 1:30pm

at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder

2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302

Venue website

Saturday, Dec. 16th at 7:30pm and Sunday, Dec. 17th at 1:30pm

at the King Center in Denver

855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204

Directions to the King Center on the Auraria Campus