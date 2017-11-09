2017/18 General Auditions for Pandemic Collective

Pandemic Collective is a non-profit 501(c)(3) theatre company based in Denver, Colorado dedicated to infecting the masses through horror theatre. By engaging artists and audiences across all mediums, we seek to collaborate as a cultural force to rouse outrage and fear in hope of social change.

Pandemic Collective utilizes artists outside of the conventional performing arts medium (i.e. graphic designers, photographers, sculptors, pick your poison) combining our diverse artistic influences to create unique horror theatre pieces that are highly infectious and compelling. We are constantly seeking fresh blood, so we are opening auditions to actors of all ages and backgrounds.

PREPARE and BRING

Actors auditioning will be asked to prepare and present two horror pieces: this can be two monologues, or one monologue and one non-verbal piece, (this is just as open as it sounds, we want to see your creativity!) We ask that your pieces exceed no more than five minutes in total, and that you bring a headshot and resume with you.