Dec. 11th / General Auditions – Pandemic Collective

2017/18 General Auditions for Pandemic Collective
Pandemic Collective is a non-profit 501(c)(3) theatre company based in Denver, Colorado dedicated to infecting the masses through horror theatre. By engaging artists and audiences across all mediums, we seek to collaborate as a cultural force to rouse outrage and fear in hope of social change.
Pandemic Collective utilizes artists outside of the conventional performing arts medium (i.e. graphic designers, photographers, sculptors, pick your poison) combining our diverse artistic influences to create unique horror theatre pieces that are highly infectious and compelling. We are constantly seeking fresh blood, so we are opening auditions to actors of all ages and backgrounds.

PREPARE and BRING
Actors auditioning will be asked to prepare and present two horror pieces: this can be two monologues, or one monologue and one non-verbal piece, (this is just as open as it sounds, we want to see your creativity!) We ask that your pieces exceed no more than five minutes in total, and that you bring a headshot and resume with you.

We encourage you to look over our past and upcoming productions, and show us what your idea of horror is; we are dying to know.  Website for Pandemic 

WHEN
Monday, December 11th from 7-10pm
If you have questions, or if none of the available audition slots work for your schedule, send us an email at pandemic@pandemiccollective.org.
Join us, and spread the contagion!
Click here to sign up for an audition slot

AUDITION LOCATION
The Bakery Arts Warehouse
2132 Market Street
Denver, CO 80205
720-301-0998
Venue website

