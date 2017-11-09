Auditions for Kosmic Joke: Killing Time by Buck Lee

Presented as part of the Theatre Made In Boulder Festival, produced by Goddess Here and Maya Production at the Carsen Theatre at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder on January 31st, 2018.

DESCRIPTION

Setting: The future – the United States

A rebel hacker and deserting military officer might in fact be the last people on earth who want to be chained together in a desert. Headed to the last spacecraft leaving a soon-to-be uninhabitable Earth, Valerie and Sloan face the destruction of everything they have fought for and everything they have ever know. When their plans to catch a ride off the dying planet fall through and they get left behind, the only hope that remains is each other. That is, until they discover a final hold out of survivors planing to save Earth, now that the richest and most toxic members of the planet have departed. With one final chance to leave Earth or to defend it, Valerie and Sloan must choose their revolution. Stranded together once more, Valerie and Sloan discover that the true saviors are the ones who have been left behind and learned to rise up again.

ROLES

VALERIE: Logical and self-serving. Believes in the order of the world and society. Upper class.

SLOAN: Revolutionary. Tech specialist. Quick wit, quicker to humor, especially dark humor. Lower class.

*SARAH: Colonel in the United States Army. Valerie’s sister. Believes in a new world order. Upper class.

*GLEN: Revolutionary. Sloan’s lover. Weapons specialist. Pacifist.

ANANSI: Puppet. Kenyan descent. A storyteller passionate about their culture.

MARIA: Puppet. Mexican descent. A storyteller passionate about their culture.

JIN CHAE-SEON: Puppet. North or South Korean descent. A storyteller passionate about their culture.

RAKUGO: Puppet. Japanese descent. A storyteller passionate about their culture.

NOTE: *SARAH and GLEN will be double-cast as puppeteers for the storytellers.

AUDITION TIMES

Available in 20 minute slots within the following time frames, or by requested appointment:

November 12th, Sunday 5:30pm-8:30pm

November 15th, Wednesday 2:30pm-8:00pm

November 16th, Thursday 2:30pm – 8:00pm

November 17th, Friday 3:30pm – 8:00pm

TO AUDITION – RSVP to BuckLeeProductions@gmail.com

Email your headshot, resume and preferred audition time.

AUDITION LOCATION

Nalanda Campus of Naropa University in room 9190

6287 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80301

PAYMENT: $100 honorarium per role



