Pink Monkey Solutions is seeking applicants for immediate openings for onsite crew positions for the 2017 Holiday Events Season and beyond.

Should you be hired, you would be working as part of a team to install and strike special event decor, scenic elements, and lighting in high profile locations throughout Colorado.

The hours for the shifts worked by our onsite crew vary greatly. Our events typically occur over the weekend and they are frequently outside of Denver, often in the Aspen and Vail area as well as other resort towns around Colorado. When you are sent “on location” you will typically go for 1 to 3 nights. Pink Monkey will get you to and from location, feed you and provide you with accommodation.

Job Description: The onsite crew travel to job locations to install and take down our events. This is a physical job that requires you to be able to lift, climb ladders, and be on your feet all day. Onsite crews work under tight timelines and often during odd hours. We expect and demand that our onsite crew be able to follow instruction and execute their assigned tasks efficiently. Our clients have very high standards and expectations that we take very seriously. Good enough is not good enough for Pink Monkey. Our onsite crew are the members of our organization that work in full view of our clients and the public and are expected to meet those standards and expectations. If you enjoy a fast-paced and dynamic work environment that gets you to beautiful locations around Colorado then you can be very happy on our onsite crew.

NOTE: If you are looking for an easy job where you get off work at the same time every day and have weekends off, then our onsite crew is not the job for you.

Special Skills: Punctuality and a strong work ethic are paramount. This position requires a high attention to detail. Lighting, Audio, Video, Floral, Fabric Work, Carpentry, Rigging or Scenic Art experience are all pluses but not required. A valid driver’s license and experience driving cargo vans and up to 26’ Box Trucks are also pluses. Professionalism and a positive attitude along with the willingness and ability to learn any and all of the aforementioned skills is a must.

Salary: $15-17/hr depending on experience and qualifications

To Apply: Please click on the link here to our online job application

Please make sure to attach a resume and cover letter to your application.

Due to expected volume of applications, we will only contact applicants we are interested in interviewing.

If you require more information please direct your inquiries to recruiting@ pinkmonkeysolutions.com and make sure to put Holiday Onsite Crew in the subject line.