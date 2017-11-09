Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike / Bas Bleu Theatre Company – (Nov. 18th – Dec. 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 09 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


When a movie star takes a break from her glamorous life to visit her brother and sister at the family home in a rural Pennsylvania town, the ingredients are all present for a deliciously hilarious tale of sibling rivalry, lost opportunity, and the wistful fondness for old times. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is Durang’s comic homage to legendary Russian playwright Anton Chekhov.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Written by Christopher Durang
Directed by Graham Lier

November 18th – December 17th, 2017
Performances:
Thursdays at 6:30pm
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:30pm
Box Office: 970-498-8949
Ticket Link

VENUE
Bas Bleu Theatre Company
401 Pine Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Bas Bleu website


