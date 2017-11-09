When a movie star takes a break from her glamorous life to visit her brother and sister at the family home in a rural Pennsylvania town, the ingredients are all present for a deliciously hilarious tale of sibling rivalry, lost opportunity, and the wistful fondness for old times. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is Durang’s comic homage to legendary Russian playwright Anton Chekhov.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Written by Christopher Durang

Directed by Graham Lier

November 18th – December 17th, 2017

Performances:

Thursdays at 6:30pm

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

