Theatre O is returning from a long hiatus to explore the performing arts with people of all ages. We launch our new exploration with Girl Talk by Dori Appel & Carolyn Myers. Girl Talk is a warm comedy of seven scenes that focus on friendships between women throughout their life cycle. While many roles will be cast internally, Theatre O is currently seeking guest female actors that are capable of playing women in their 60’s, 70’s & 80’s.

ROLES:

GERTRUDE STEIN: In her sixties. She is confident, expansive and optimistic, and clearly used to leaving all practical ideas to Alice, whom she clearly adores.

ALICE B. TOKLAS: In her sixties. She is considerably smaller in stature than Gertrude, somewhat fussy, quietly vigilant, and has a slightly acerbic wit. She clearly adores Gertrude.

ROSA LOWENSTEIN: In her eighties, a widow, and determined to achieve peaceful senility, Rosa has just this very day signed into the senior home. Rosa works hard to maintain her thin veneer of sweet-little-old-ladyhood, but right beneath the surface she is a feisty, sarcastic, and clever New Yorker with decades of radical political action behind her.

EMMA VANDEVERE: Rosa’s comrade and sometimes leader, Emma, is at least eighty, blind, a longtime widow, and always a schemer. She has been in the senior home for some time, and is very discontented. Emma combines her political views with a love of risk-taking and a ribald sense of humor.

AUDITIONS

November, 17th – 19th, by appointment only. Send headshot and resume to Ashley@theaterforkids.net. Call 303-245-8150 to set up an audition time.

Actors will be asked to prepare and read sides from the script. A digital copy will be provided once the audition slot has been scheduled.

Callbacks will be on November 19th from 5:30-8:30pm.

PAYMENT

None

AUDITION LOCATION

Theatre O

5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135

Boulder, CO 80301

Venue phone: 303-245-8150

REHEARSALS

Begin in late November/early December. Dates and times will be flexible, based on the availability of the actors within each scene. Tech and dress rehearsals will be held on the evenings of January 2nd – 4th, 2018.

PERFORMANCES

Friday, January 5th, Saturday, January 6th, and Sunday, January 7th, 2018 (Times to be announced, but Friday and Saturday will be in the evening and Sunday will be in the afternoon.)