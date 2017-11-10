Ever wonder how Shakespeare’s acting company rehearsed and performed their plays? Come find out! Join the Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s teaching artists as they guide you through an Elizabethan rehearsal process. In the first session on December 2nd, participants will learn about “original practices” and receive cue scripts, which they will take home and memorize during the week. On December 9th, students will rehearse their parts and stage a performance for friends and family. Don’t miss the chance to stage it like Shakespeare! Open to students of all experience levels and abilities. Bring water and snacks to keep your energy going!

WHO SHOULD COME TO THIS YOUTH WORKSHOP?

Students ages 10-18 years old

WHEN

TWO DAY Workshop: Saturday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 9th from 1-4pm

FEE

$80

WORKSHOP INFORMATION

Website

WHERE:

Wesley Fellowship Theater

1290 Folsom St.

Boulder, CO 80302

Phone: 303-735-1182

Theater Website