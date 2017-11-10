Phamaly Theatre Company is seeking a dynamic and experienced Managing Director to lead the organization through its next phase of growth. Phamaly is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to inspire people to re-envision disability through professional theatre. The Managing Director is the chief operating officer of the theatre, reporting to Phamaly’s Board of Directors. Working with Phamaly’s Artistic Director and Staff, the Managing Director is responsible for ensuring consistent achievement of Phamaly’s mission, financial objectives, development plans, community leadership, and program administration.

Overview

The Managing Director oversees all Development and Marketing activities of the Phamaly organization to ensure that fundraising, programming, marketing, and financial goals are aligned for success and growth. The Managing Director reports to the Phamaly Board of Directors and is entrusted to promote successful operations, foster positive morale among staff and program participants and maintain Phamaly’s strong standing in the community. The Managing Director shares leadership responsibility with the Artistic Director to ensure program excellence, operational integrity and sustainability. The Managing Director and Artistic Director together present the public face of Phamaly Theatre Company, advancing the relationship between Phamaly and various local, regional and national organizations, including government agencies and advocacy groups, community and local business groups, foundations and arts organizations.

SALARY RANGE (Full-time, exempt) – PERMANENT POSITION

$65-$75k

START DATE

Early 2018

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in business, theatre, arts management, or equivalent

5+ years experience in non-profit organization management, fundraising and program development or theatre management

Click on this link for more information

Submit cover letter and resume to info@phamaly.org

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 4, 2017

More information about PHAMALY at www.phamaly.org

PHAMALY THEATRE COMPANY

711 Park Avenue West

Suite 320

Denver, CO 80205

Phone: 303-365-0005