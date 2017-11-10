Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



6th Annual Athena Project Arts Festival / Athena Project – (March 3rd – 31st)

Posted by Becky Toma on 10 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


March ushers in a month long celebration of women in the arts during the 6th Annual Athena Project Arts Festival from March 3rd -31st, 2018.  Experience a Weekend of Music at Swallow Hill, World Dance, Girls Create Celebration, Plays In Progress Series, panel discussions and workshops. We are pleased to offer free and donation only entrance to some events. Ticketed events range from just $5 to $25 and go on sale in January 2018.

NEW THIS YEAR
Cross Pollinations, an exciting opportunity to see never before collaborations between artists. We pair a musician with a playwright, dancer, visual artist, and a spoken word artist and at the end of twelve hours each pair will present a live original work of art during our Weekend of Music.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, in partnership with Swallow Hill Music, we feature an open mic night for female singers and songwriters. On March 9th is the Cross Pollinations showcase and March 10th offers a concert of both a headliner and emerging artist.

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Girls Create Summer Camp Showcase
A special showcase of plays created by middle school girls during our Girls Create Summer Camp. This gives girls a chance to see their work as a live performance with actors on stage and a director. This is a highlight of the festival for our young emerging artists. On the same day, the girls who participated in the fashion design and visual arts camps will have their creations highlighted in a gallery style show at the theatre.
Date: Saturday, March 3rd at 5pm and 8pm
Location:  Community College of Denver Black Box inside The King Center 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO, 80204
Tickets: There is no charge for this event but reservations are REQUIRED and will be available at www.AthenaProjectArts.org in January. We suggest a donation of $10 to support the Girls Create Summer Camps going forward.

Weekend of Music including  Cross Pollinations
Dates:
Thursday, March 8th at 6:00pm Open Mic
Friday, March 9th at 8:00pm Cross Pollinations
Saturday, March 10th at 8:00pm Concert
Location: Swallow Hill Music, 71 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO 80210
Tickets:  Available online at www.AthenaProjectArts.org in January.
Open Mic is a free event. Cross Pollinations and Concert range from $14-$18.

Evening of World Dance
This year’s event will be located at CU Eugenia Rawls – Courtyard Theatre. Featuring local resident choreographers ranging in style from Modern and Post-Contemporary to Hula & Bollywood. We will look at how each choreographer works with trios. This event will showcase some of Denver’s unique creative female talent as well as emerging choreographers.
Date: Saturday, March 17th –  time TBD
Location: CU Eugenia Rawls- Courtyard Theatre inside The King Center 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO, 80204
Tickets:  Available online at www.AthenaProjectArts.org in January.

Master Dance Classes and Panel Discussions
Date: Sunday, March 18th –  times vary
Location: CU Eugenia Rawls- Courtyard Theatre inside The King Center 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO, 80204
Tickets:  Available online at www.AthenaProjectArts.org in January.

2018 Plays In Progress Series
We’ve expanded our Plays In Progress Series, a play development workshop for female playwrights to include a concert and table reading. Playwrights submitted their work during last year’s festival, one-hundred and fifty scripts were judged.
Dates:
Friday, March 23rd at 7pm and Saturday, March 31st at 2pm is The Buddha’s Wife by Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
Saturday, March 24th at 2pm and Saturday, March 31 at 7pm is Mama’s Eggnog by Angela Stern
Saturday, March 24th at 7pm and Friday, March 30 at 7pm is The Golden Hour by Elizabeth Nelson
Saturday, March 24th at 5pm panel discussion – details TBD
Saturday, March 31st at 5pm panel with playwrights and Dramatists Guild
Location:  The Black Box Theatre at Johnson-McFarlane Hall at DU 1903 East Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO  80208
Tickets: Individual and package tickets starting at $13 available online at www.AthenaProjectArts.org in January.

Table Reading
The Inside Child by Claire Caviglia
Date: Thursday, March 22nd at 7:00pm
Location: The Black Box Theatre at Johnson-McFarlane Hall at DU 1903 East Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO  80208
Tickets: $5 available online at www.AthenaProjectArts.org in January.

Concert Reading
Strong Face by Philana Omorotionmwan
Date: Thursday, March 29th at 7:00pm
Location: The Black Box Theatre at Johnson-McFarlane Hall at DU 1903 East Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO  80208
Tickets: $5 available online at www.AthenaProjectArts.org in January.

Athena Project Website


