Drunk Christmas

An intoxicated version of everyone’s favorite Christmas ghost story.

Audacious Theatre is currently accepting headshots and resumes for our Christmas production of Drunk Christmas. We will be portraying the Charles Dickens classic in a haunting and modern light. The actors are expected to be intoxicated during the performance, if there are medical, or legal reasons that force you to abstain from alcohol consumption we ask that you instead consider auditioning for our 2018 Valentine’s production of Savage/Love & Sexual Perversity in Chicago.

Roles are open to 21+

All shapes, shades & sizes are welcome.

The following roles are being considered:

Ebenezer Scrooge

Bob Cratchit

Ghost of Christmas Past

Ghost of Christmas Present

Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come

Auditions:

Friday, November 17th from 6:30-9:30pm

Saturday, November 18th from 11:00-3pm

PREPARE

Please prepare a 1-2 minute monologue. The creepier, scarier, weirder, the better. Be prepared to sing a line or two from your favorite Christmas carol. Include the same for video submissions.

To schedule an audition, email headshot & resume to audacioustheatre@gmail.com.

If you are unable to attend auditions, we will accept video submissions through November 22nd.

VENUE

Parkside Mansion

1859 York St

Denver, CO 80206

Rehearsals:

November 22nd – December 15th

Performances:

Saturday, December 16th – Sunday, December 17th, 2018

