The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse is having auditions for Newsies; Directed by Pat Payne and Choreographed by Matthew D. Peters. Needed are performers of all ages and types.

WHEN

Auditions for Adults (17+) will be on Monday January 8th, 2018 by Appointment only starting at 4:30pm. Actors are asked to prepare 16-32 bars of a one (1) musical theatre songs as well as a monologue (contemporary) to not exceed 60 seconds.

Also looking for 2 boys (age 10-12) for the role of Les

HOW TO SIGN UP

To set an appointment click here

Please Note: additional times will be added if available slots fill up. Please check back.

BRING

Headshot and Resume

CALLBACKS

Wednesday, January 10th, 2018

PAYMENT

Non Equity only, all roles are paid.

PRODUCTION DATES

June 28th – August 26th, 2018

AVAILABLE ROLES

Jack Kelly: Leader of the Newsies. Male – age: 16-20

Crutchie: A Newsie with a bum leg. Male – age 13-17

Various Newsies (Ensemble): Great dancers: must appear late teens/early 20’s

Katherine Plumber: A feisty young reporter. Female – age: 20’s

Morris Delancey: Heavy in charge of keeping peace at The World’s distribution window. Male – age: 20’s

Oscar Delancey: Morris’s equally tough brother. Male – age: 20’s

Wiesel: Runs the distribution window of The World. Male – age: 35-50

Davey: A new Newsie, more bookish than Jack. Male – age: 20’s

Les: Davey’s fearless younger brother. Male – age 10-15

Joseph Pulitzer: Publisher of The World, a no-nonsense businessman. Male – age: 40-50

Medda Larkin: A vaudeville star, owns her own theater. Female – age 25-45

Male Ensemble: character actors to play various roles. Age: 30-50

Female Ensemble: Dancers to play Bowery beauties and double as extra Newsies. Age: 20’s

PLEASE NOTE: If you are interested in auditioning as a Newsie (male of female) you are encouraged to participate in our Dance Boot Camp which will take place on Monday evenings from 7:30pm-9:00pm on the following Mondays: November 27, December 4, December 11, December 18.

During this boot camp you will be taught the combination for the call back dance call.

To find out more information and sign up for the boot camp please click here.



VENUE

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive

Johnstown, CO 80534

970-744-3747

Website

