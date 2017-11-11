Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsNov12Sun2017all-day The Little Prince / Otherworld C...The Little Prince / Otherworld C...Nov 12 all-dayTHE LITTLE PRINCE An adaptation of the timeless story by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. After landing on Earth, a smaller than usual Prince meets a pilot who has crashed in the desert. We learn more about[...]Nov14Tue2017all-day Dinner at Five / Fivers, Inc. at...Dinner at Five / Fivers, Inc. at...Nov 14 all-dayTwo old friends…Eddie is a retired Water and Power worker and Arnie is a retired teacher. Eddie has a joke for every occasion. Arnie has a factoid to drop into every conversation. Their wives, Gracie[...]all-day RENT – 20th Anniversary Tour/Den...RENT – 20th Anniversary Tour/Den...Nov 14 all-dayIn 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway…and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across[...]Nov16Thu2017all-day Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Nov 16 all-dayThe classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to[...]Nov17Fri2017all-day Joseph and the Amazing Technicol...Joseph and the Amazing Technicol...Nov 17 all-dayAn irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and a coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of unforgettable songs, including Go Go[...]