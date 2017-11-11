Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Nov. 17th – Wisdom From Everything / Local Theater Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Local Theater Company is holding auditions for Wisdom from Everything, a new play by Mia McCullough.
DESCRIPTION
“People are uncomfortable when women are powerful.”19-year-old Syrian refugee Farsana is stuck. Once the top student in her school, she’s now educating girls while they wait for the war to end. But when an older Jordanian doctor offers Farsana an education in exchange for marriage, she takes the chance—and finds herself embroiled in her new husband’s bizarre plot to redeem himself. Wisdom From Everything is the story of one young woman trying to better herself in a world where she has very little agency, few rights, no country, and very little support. Is there hope? First presented at Local Lab 2017.

WHEN
Friday, November 17th      10:30am – 2:30pm
Please email Steve San Luis at steve@localtheaterco.org for an audition slot
Sides will be provided upon confirmationAVAILABLE ROLES
30’s to 70’s Palestinian and Syrian or Middle Eastern female

40’s to 60’s Jordanian or Middle Eastern male

20’s to 40’s Filipina or Southeast Asian female

Teenage to 20’s Syrian or Middle Eastern female

Teenage to 20’s transgender Syrian or Middle Eastern individuals

ROLES ARE PAID

AUDITION LOCATION
Local Theater Company offices
311 Mapleton Avenue
Boulder, CO 80304
Further directions upon confirmationREHEARSALS:  January 29th-March 3rd, 2018

PERFORMANCES:  March 3rd -March 19th, 2018
 
Venue for Performances
Dairy Arts Center
2590 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
 

