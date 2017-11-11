Local Theater Company is holding auditions for Wisdom from Everything, a new play by Mia McCullough.

DESCRIPTION

“People are uncomfortable when women are powerful.”19-year-old Syrian refugee Farsana is stuck. Once the top student in her school, she’s now educating girls while they wait for the war to end. But when an older Jordanian doctor offers Farsana an education in exchange for marriage, she takes the chance—and finds herself embroiled in her new husband’s bizarre plot to redeem himself. Wisdom From Everything is the story of one young woman trying to better herself in a world where she has very little agency, few rights, no country, and very little support. Is there hope? First presented at Local Lab 2017.



WHEN

Friday, November 17th 10:30am – 2:30pm

Please email Steve San Luis at steve@localtheaterco.org for an audition slot

Sides will be provided upon confirmationAVAILABLE ROLES

30’s to 70’s Palestinian and Syrian or Middle Eastern female

40’s to 60’s Jordanian or Middle Eastern male 20’s to 40’s Filipina or Southeast Asian female Teenage to 20’s Syrian or Middle Eastern female Teenage to 20’s transgender Syrian or Middle Eastern individuals ROLES ARE PAID

AUDITION LOCATION

Local Theater Company offices

311 Mapleton Avenue

Boulder, CO 80304