Job Summary: The Technical Manager provides technical assistance and support to Naropa University departmental and student events, theatrical productions, and externally contracted events including performances, dance, music, readings, lectures, conferences and workshops, as well as the MFA Program. These occur in multiple event spaces, including the Performing Arts Center on the Arapahoe campus, the Nalanda Events Center on the Nalanda campus, as well as smaller classroom type rooms. Successful events are created by providing consultation and advisement to students, staff and faculty; mentorship of design students, student employees, or any Naropa entity producing work in University venues; and sensitive management of VIPs.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor of Fine Arts in technical theater or a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field and at least 4 years experience in a similar role.

Advanced knowledge in theater production, management, theatrical design and events coordination including (but not limited to): expertise in stage lighting, sound engineering, stage design, and production/stage management. See attached PDF for more qualifications.

Technical Manager 10-2017

Physical Requirements:

Ability to lift 50+ pounds regularly.

Ability to climb and build scaffolding and be comfortable at heights above 12 feet.

Applications: Application review continues until position is filled. Qualified candidates should apply online and include a letter of interest and resume.

Salary Range: $34,000 – $38,000 per year

TO APPLY Click here

Naropa University

2130 Arapahoe Ave.

Boulder, CO 80302