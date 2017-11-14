Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids is seeking an experienced, highly organized scenic painter for the Fall 2017 production of Seussical in Boulder. A passion for theatre is essential, as well as the enthusiasm to be in a co-collaborative role with the production team. This position requires significant paint experience, and the painter will be expected to communicate clearly with the scenic designer and director. This position is part-time. Local candidates are strongly preferred.

DUTIES

Implement colorful and engaging paint designs that work with the Scenic Designer’s vision • Take appropriate measures to protect walls, floors, chairs, all equipment and cyc from paint splashes • Keep all paint supplies in Scene Shop when not actively painting the set • Meet deadlines as outlined in contract. • Work within budget.

START DATE

November 20th, 2017

Job finishes on December 2nd

TO APPLY

Contact Blakely Saucier immediately at Blakely@theaterforkids.net

No union contracts available.

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135

Boulder, CO 80301

303-245-8150

Website