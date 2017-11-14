Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



URGENT! – Scenic Painter for Seussical / Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids is seeking an experienced, highly organized scenic painter for the Fall 2017 production of Seussical in Boulder. A passion for theatre is essential, as well as the enthusiasm to be in a co-collaborative role with the production team. This position requires significant paint experience, and the painter will be expected to communicate clearly with the scenic designer and director. This position is part-time. Local candidates are strongly preferred.

DUTIES
Implement colorful and engaging paint designs that work with the Scenic Designer’s vision • Take appropriate measures to protect walls, floors, chairs, all equipment and cyc from paint splashes • Keep all paint supplies in Scene Shop when not actively painting the set • Meet deadlines as outlined in contract. • Work within budget.

START DATE
November 20th, 2017
Job finishes on December 2nd

TO APPLY
Contact Blakely Saucier immediately at Blakely@theaterforkids.net

No union contracts available.

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids
5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135
Boulder, CO 80301
303-245-8150
Website


