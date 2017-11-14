Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring – Lighting Designer/Board Op at Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

Posted by Becky Toma on 14 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids is seeking an experienced, highly organized lighting designer/board operator for our Fall production of Seussical in Boulder. A passion for theatre is essential, as well as the enthusiasm to be in a co-collaborative role with the production team. Candidates must have experience creating and implementing light design and running light boards for multiple shows. Designers will be expected to run the board for each show they design. Electrician skills are a plus. The ability to work closely with the director and stage manager is crucial. Must be comfortable working near large numbers of children. This position is part-time. Local candidates are strongly preferred.

DUTIES
• Create colorful and dynamic light designs for each show. • Work and plan with directors as needed. • Hang and focus lights prior to tech rehearsal on 11/28. • Run light board for tech, dress rehearsals, and performances. • Strike lights after each show and restore rep lighting plot.

START DATE
November 28th, 2017
Job finishes on December 11th

TO APPLY
Please contact Blakely Saucier immediately at Blakely@theaterforkids.net

No union contracts available.

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids
5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135
Boulder, CO 80301
303-245-8150
Website


