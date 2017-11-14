Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids is seeking an experienced, highly organized lighting designer/board operator for our Fall production of Seussical in Boulder. A passion for theatre is essential, as well as the enthusiasm to be in a co-collaborative role with the production team. Candidates must have experience creating and implementing light design and running light boards for multiple shows. Designers will be expected to run the board for each show they design. Electrician skills are a plus. The ability to work closely with the director and stage manager is crucial. Must be comfortable working near large numbers of children. This position is part-time. Local candidates are strongly preferred.

DUTIES

• Create colorful and dynamic light designs for each show. • Work and plan with directors as needed. • Hang and focus lights prior to tech rehearsal on 11/28. • Run light board for tech, dress rehearsals, and performances. • Strike lights after each show and restore rep lighting plot.

START DATE

November 28th, 2017

Job finishes on December 11th

TO APPLY

Please contact Blakely Saucier immediately at Blakely@theaterforkids.net

No union contracts available.

Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids

5311 Western Avenue, Suite 135

Boulder, CO 80301

303-245-8150

Website