Benchmark Theatre’s second production of their 2018 season, The Arsonists, was written by Jacqueline Goldfinger, and will be directed by Amanda Berg Wilson.

SYNOPSIS

Set deep in a Florida swamp, The Arsonists is a father-daughter tale of grief, loss and redemption. Inspired by the Greek tragedy “Electra,” this southern Gothic play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening.

WHEN are the auditions

Saturday, December 16th, 2017 from 11am – 2pm

Invited Callbacks – Sunday, December 17th from 10am – 2pm.

WHERE

GENERAL AUDITIONS: at 40W in Lakewood, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 80214

CALLBACKS: at Buntport, 717 Lipan Street, Denver, 80204

ROLES

M: 20s, female, any race

H: 50s, male, must bear similarity in appearance to M (his daughter)

Both roles require singing and playing an instrument well-enough to accompany oneself singing. Preferred instruments: guitar, banjo, ukulele, autoharp, violin/fiddle, dulcimer, or mandolin. Actors of color strongly encouraged to audition.

PREPARE

16 bars of a song, accompanying yourself on your chosen instrument. Music of show is American traditional, not musical theatre, please prepare selection accordingly.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Please email your availability for auditions on Saturday, December 16th to info@benchmarktheatre.com with the subject: Arsonists Audition Request.

UNION – AEA contracts will be considered.

COMPENSATION

All roles are paid.

PERFORMANCES

June 22nd – July 21st, 2018 at 40W in Lakewood

