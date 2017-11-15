Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Dec. 16th – The Arsonists / Benchmark Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Benchmark Theatre’s second production of their 2018 season, The Arsonists, was written by Jacqueline Goldfinger, and will be directed by Amanda Berg Wilson.

SYNOPSIS
Set deep in a Florida swamp, The Arsonists is a father-daughter tale of grief, loss and redemption. Inspired by the Greek tragedy “Electra,” this southern Gothic play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening.

WHEN are the auditions
Saturday, December 16th, 2017 from 11am – 2pm
Invited Callbacks – Sunday, December 17th from 10am – 2pm.

WHERE
GENERAL AUDITIONS: at 40W in Lakewood, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 80214
CALLBACKS: at Buntport, 717 Lipan Street, Denver, 80204

ROLES
M: 20s, female, any race
H: 50s, male, must bear similarity in appearance to M (his daughter)
Both roles require singing and playing an instrument well-enough to accompany oneself singing. Preferred instruments: guitar, banjo, ukulele, autoharp, violin/fiddle, dulcimer, or mandolin. Actors of color strongly encouraged to audition.

PREPARE
16 bars of a song, accompanying yourself on your chosen instrument. Music of show is American traditional, not musical theatre, please prepare selection accordingly.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Please email your availability for auditions on Saturday, December 16th to info@benchmarktheatre.com with the subject: Arsonists Audition Request.

UNION – AEA contracts will be considered.

COMPENSATION
All roles are paid.

PERFORMANCES
June 22nd – July 21st, 2018 at 40W in Lakewood

Benchmark Theatre Website


