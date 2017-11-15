Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsNov16Thu2017all-day Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Disney’s Beauty and the Beast / ...Nov 16 all-dayThe classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to[...]Nov17Fri2017all-day Joseph and the Amazing Technicol...Joseph and the Amazing Technicol...Nov 17 all-dayAn irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and a coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of unforgettable songs, including Go Go[...]all-day Mary Poppins / BackStory Youth T...Mary Poppins / BackStory Youth T...Nov 17 all-dayOne of the most popular Disney movies of all time is brought to life in this full-length musical adventure based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film. The jack-of-all trades,[...]Nov18Sat2017all-day Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Sp...Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Sp...Nov 18 all-dayWhen a movie star takes a break from her glamorous life to visit her brother and sister at the family home in a rural Pennsylvania town, the ingredients are all present for a deliciously hilarious[...]Nov24Fri2017all-day A Christmas Carol / Denver Cente...A Christmas Carol / Denver Cente...Nov 24 all-dayEssential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol promises to “warm your heart and renew your holiday spirit” according to the Examiner. Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, this joyous and opulent musical[...]