The Perfect Holiday Outing for the whole family! A contemporary take on this timeless fairytale favorite. The show brings new life to the story of a young woman forced into servitude who dreams of, and achieves, a better life. It’s hilarious and romantic, full of new characters and songs, and guarantees surprising new twists. Performed by our high school company.



SPECIAL NOTE: Santa, Cinderella & Friends photo opportunity from 6:15-6:45pm at evening shows, and 1:15-1:45pm at matinees (bring your camera) • Matinees Only – Wear your favorite dress and join in a Princess Parade, and enjoy cookies and milk at intermission.



Cinderella

Music by Richard Rodgers​

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

New Book by Douglas Cater Beane

Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II

Directed by Kelly McAllister

Music Director – Laura Trefethen

Choreographer: Tracy Doty ​

December 1st – 9th, 2017

Performances:

Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm

Sunday matinee on Dec. 3rd at 2pm

Note: Understudies play lead roles Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 7pm and Saturday, Dec. 9th at 2pm

Box Office: 303-838-0809

Ticket Link

VENUE

StageDoor Theatre

25797 Conifer Road

Conifer, CO 80433

StageDoor Theatre Website