Cinderella / StageDoor Theatre – (Dec. 1st – 9th)

The Perfect Holiday Outing for the whole family! A contemporary take on this timeless fairytale favorite. The show brings new life to the story of a young woman forced into servitude who dreams of, and achieves, a better life. It’s hilarious and romantic, full of new characters and songs, and guarantees surprising new twists. Performed by our high school company.

SPECIAL NOTE:  Santa, Cinderella & Friends photo opportunity from 6:15-6:45pm at evening shows, and 1:15-1:45pm at matinees (bring your camera) • Matinees Only – Wear your favorite dress and join in a Princess Parade, and enjoy cookies and milk at intermission.

Cinderella
Music by Richard Rodgers​
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
New Book by Douglas Cater Beane
Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II
Directed by Kelly McAllister
Music Director – Laura Trefethen
Choreographer: Tracy Doty ​

December 1st – 9th, 2017
Performances:
Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm
Sunday matinee on Dec. 3rd at 2pm
Note: Understudies play lead roles Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 7pm and Saturday, Dec. 9th at 2pm
Box Office: 303-838-0809
Ticket Link

VENUE
StageDoor Theatre
25797 Conifer Road
Conifer, CO 80433
StageDoor Theatre Website


